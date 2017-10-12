Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $39.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Suncor is one of the best positioned companies in the energy space given its access to abundant resources, rich operating experience and technical know-how. SU's last reported quarter saw its total production rise by 63% year-over year due to the increased ownership stakes in the Syncrude oil sands project. The company is also committed to returning cash to shareholders over the long-term. SU’s steady dividend growth and share buyback plans have boosted the confidence of the investors. Further, Suncor’s integrated business model reduces commodity price exposure within its upstream unit. We see an upside potential due to the improved full-year production forecast, significant generation of free cash flow and enhanced margins. These factors have also reflected in the impressive pricing strength of SU, which has rallied 23% over the year, handily outperforming the broader industry. Therefore, we take a bullish stance on the stock.”

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE SU) traded down 2.20% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.76. 3,488,063 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy ‘s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Suncor Energy ‘s payout ratio is currently 84.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 680.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc (Suncor) is an integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

