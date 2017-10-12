Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Stake Held by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC maintained its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 144.1% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 90.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 680.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 50.6% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2552 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy ‘s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Suncor Energy ‘s payout ratio is currently 84.43%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc (Suncor) is an integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

