Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 488 Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSE:XLE) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) traded down 0.48% during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,474,517 shares. Energy Select Sector SPDR has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $78.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average is $66.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.8654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This is an increase from Energy Select Sector SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

