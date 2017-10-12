Sunbelt Securities Inc. held its stake in shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Luby’s comprises approximately 5.6% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 3.61% of Luby’s worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Luby’s by 445.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Luby’s by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Luby’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Luby’s by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 660,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 121,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Luby's Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sunbelt Securities Inc. Holds Position in Luby’s, Inc. (LUB)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/sunbelt-securities-inc-holds-position-in-lubys-inc-lub.html.

In other news, insider Christopher James Pappas bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,470,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,517,845.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $537,700. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Luby’s, Inc. (LUB) traded down 0.270% on Thursday, reaching $2.583. 15,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Luby’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. The firm’s market capitalization is $75.21 million.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.72 million during the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. Analysts expect that Luby’s, Inc. will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luby’s Profile

Luby’s, Inc, is a multi-branded company operating in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. The Company is managed through three segments: Company-owned restaurants, franchise operations, and Culinary Contract Services (CSS). The company-owned restaurants brands are Luby’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers, and Cheeseburger in Paradise with a couple of non-core restaurant locations under other brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.