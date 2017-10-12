Suedzucker AG (SZU) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank Ag set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Suedzucker AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €17.60 ($20.71) price objective on Suedzucker AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Suedzucker AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Suedzucker AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Suedzucker AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suedzucker AG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.72 ($24.38).

Suedzucker AG (ETR SZU) traded down 3.313% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €17.102. The stock had a trading volume of 34,885 shares. The company has a market capitalization of €3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 14.555. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.18. Suedzucker AG has a 52 week low of €16.60 and a 52 week high of €25.81.

About Suedzucker AG

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

