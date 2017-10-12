Student Transportation Inc (STB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.57 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Student Transportation Inc (NASDAQ:STB) (TSE:STB) will announce $106.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Student Transportation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.30 million and the lowest is $102.90 million. Student Transportation posted sales of $102.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Student Transportation will report full-year sales of $106.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $655.30 million to $677.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $715.61 million per share, with estimates ranging from $712.00 million to $717.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Student Transportation.

Get Student Transportation Inc alerts:

STB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Student Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Student Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. National Bank Financial raised Student Transportation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Student Transportation in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Student Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.84.

Student Transportation (NASDAQ:STB) opened at 5.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. Student Transportation has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $561.16 million, a P/E ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Student Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 628.66%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/student-transportation-inc-stb-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-106-57-million.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Student Transportation during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Student Transportation by 40.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Student Transportation by 56.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Student Transportation by 20.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in Student Transportation during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Student Transportation

Student Transportation Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in providing school bus transportation services in North America. The Company provides school bus and management services to public and private schools in North America and offers services, such as contracted services, special needs transportation, charter services, direct to parent and used bus sales.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Student Transportation (STB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Student Transportation Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Student Transportation Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.