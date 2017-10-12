Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (SBBP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBBP. ValuEngine raised Strongbridge Biopharma PLC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. started coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma PLC in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.94.

Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (NASDAQ SBBP) traded up 0.80% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 77,458 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The company’s market cap is $222.61 million.

Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma PLC will post ($2.28) EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for a range of diseases. The Company’s commercial product, KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide), is indicated for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

