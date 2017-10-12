Strayer Education (STRA) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Strayer Education earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the health services provider an impact score of 46.0617079820721 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

STRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strayer Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Strayer Education in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Strayer Education in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Get Strayer Education Inc. alerts:

Shares of Strayer Education (STRA) opened at 88.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average is $85.60. Strayer Education has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $95.74.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Strayer Education had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Strayer Education will post $3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Strayer Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/strayer-education-stra-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-shows.html.

Strayer Education Company Profile

Strayer Education, Inc is an education services holding company. The Company provides post-secondary education and other academic programs, through its subsidiaries, Strayer University (the University) and New York Code and Design Academy (NYCDA). As of December 31, 2016, the University offered undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration and criminal justice at 74 physical campuses located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions of the United States, and online.

Receive News & Ratings for Strayer Education Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strayer Education Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.