Strategic Acquisitions Inc (STQN) Stake Maintained by Nextcoal International, Inc.

recently disclosed that they own a 13.2% stake in Strategic Acquisitions Inc (NASDAQ:STQN) in a Schedule 13D/A disclosure that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, October 12th. The investor owns 250,000 shares of the stock worth approximately $0. The filing is available through EDGAR at this link.

The Reporting Person has acquired the Securities of the Issuer for investment purposes, and such purchases have been made in the Reporting Person’s ordinary course of business. The unregistered restricted Common Shares were purchased as part of a Private Placement. The shares were issued pursuant to the exemption from registration provided by Section 4(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”) and Rule 506.

Shares of Strategic Acquisitions Inc (STQN) remained flat at $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. The stock’s market cap is $1.16 million. Strategic Acquisitions Inc has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

Strategic Acquisitions Profile

Strategic Acquisitions, Inc is a shell company. The Company’s business plan is to seek, investigate, and, if warranted, acquire a business, and to pursue other related activities intended to enhance shareholder value. The acquisition of a business opportunity may be made by purchase, merger, exchange of stock, or otherwise, and may encompass assets or a business entity, such as a corporation, joint venture, or partnership.

