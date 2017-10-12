Straight Path Communications Inc (STRP) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Straight Path Communications Inc (NASDAQ:STRP) by 96.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Straight Path Communications makes up about 1.6% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Straight Path Communications worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Straight Path Communications by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,356,000 after purchasing an additional 205,551 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Straight Path Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,956,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Straight Path Communications by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Straight Path Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,578,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Straight Path Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,120,000.

In other Straight Path Communications news, major shareholder Howard S. Jonas sold 145,579 shares of Straight Path Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $26,105,226.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,738.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Howard S. Jonas sold 21,213 shares of Straight Path Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.11, for a total transaction of $3,799,460.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Straight Path Communications Inc (NASDAQ:STRP) traded up 0.03% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.58. 63,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $2.31 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.30 and a 200-day moving average of $162.18. Straight Path Communications Inc has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $235.88.

Straight Path Communications Company Profile

Straight Path Communications Inc is a communications asset company. The Company owns Straight Path Spectrum, Inc (Straight Path Spectrum), Straight Path Ventures, LLC (Straight Path Ventures), and Straight Path IP Group, Inc (Straight Path IP Group). The Company’s segments include Straight Path Spectrum, Straight Path Ventures and Straight Path IP Group.

