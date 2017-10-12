Stone Energy Corporation (SGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Stone Energy Corporation (NYSE:SGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 91.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGY. BidaskClub raised shares of Stone Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stone Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of Stone Energy Corporation (NYSE:SGY) opened at 30.09 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $601.77 million. Stone Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02.

Stone Energy Corporation (NYSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $76.72 million for the quarter. Stone Energy Corporation had a net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 215.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stone Energy Corporation will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGY. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Stone Energy Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Stone Energy Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stone Energy Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. GeoSphere Capital Management bought a new stake in Stone Energy Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,202,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Stone Energy Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,286,000. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stone Energy Corporation

Stone Energy Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development and operation of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) basin. It has leveraged its operations in the GOM conventional shelf and has its reserve base in the prolific basins of the GOM deep water, Gulf Coast deep gas, and the Marcellus and Utica shales in Appalachia.

