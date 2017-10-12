Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. L.P. were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Centers of America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 8.8% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Equity Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 1,760.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) opened at 20.24 on Thursday. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $365.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.74 million. KKR & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. L.P. will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,001,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $901,303.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KKR & Co. L.P. Company Profile

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

