Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.39 Million Stake in Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,856 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,163 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy Corporation were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 371,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 101,360 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 45,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,077,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,989,000 after acquiring an additional 255,610 shares during the period. Finally, Stuyvesant Capital Management grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stuyvesant Capital Management now owns 57,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) opened at 36.08 on Thursday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.21.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Devon Energy Corporation had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Devon Energy Corporation’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post $1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Devon Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.47%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $234,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,338 shares in the company, valued at $378,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy Corporation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Devon Energy Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Devon Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Devon Energy Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.31.

Devon Energy Corporation Profile

Devon Energy Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company also controls EnLink Midstream Partners, L.P. (EnLink). The Company’s segments include U.S., Canada and EnLink. The Company is engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

