SThree Plc (STHR) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SThree Plc (LON:STHR) in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STHR. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.21) target price on shares of SThree Plc in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SThree Plc in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 347 ($4.56).

Shares of SThree Plc (LON STHR) traded down 0.64% during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 350.25. 4,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. SThree Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 221.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 360.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 450.77 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 333.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 317.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

In other SThree Plc news, insider Steve Quinn sold 19,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.12), for a total value of £62,440.37 ($82,093.57). Also, insider Justin Hughes sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.23), for a total value of £45,080 ($59,269.00).

SThree plc is an international staffing company, which provides specialist recruitment services in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) industries. The Company provides permanent and contract staff to sectors, including information and communication technology (ICT), banking and finance, life sciences, engineering and energy.

