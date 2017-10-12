Stephen Pearce Sells 250,000 Shares of Wildflower Marijuana Inc (SUN) Stock

Wildflower Marijuana Inc (TSE:SUN) Director Stephen Pearce sold 250,000 shares of Wildflower Marijuana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total value of C$110,000.00.

Stephen Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 6th, Stephen Pearce sold 70,000 shares of Wildflower Marijuana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total value of C$30,100.00.

About Wildflower Marijuana

Sunoco LP is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through its Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale and retail.

