Steinberg Global Asset Management Grows Stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Steinberg Global Asset Management lifted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Chevron Corporation accounts for 1.2% of Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron Corporation were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Chevron Corporation by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,769,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,752,287,000 after buying an additional 1,261,078 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chevron Corporation during the first quarter valued at $77,388,000. Thomaspartners Inc. grew its position in Chevron Corporation by 30.5% during the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 2,815,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,271,000 after buying an additional 657,826 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron Corporation during the first quarter valued at $37,785,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Chevron Corporation by 496.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 390,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,964,000 after buying an additional 325,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Chevron Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price target on shares of Chevron Corporation from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Chevron Corporation to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chevron Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chevron Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) opened at 119.33 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $119.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.95 and a 200 day moving average of $108.14.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 billion. Chevron Corporation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post $3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron Corporation news, insider James William Johnson sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $3,431,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $4,329,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,312 shares of company stock worth $8,008,343 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

