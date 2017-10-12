State Street Corp Sells 659,848 Shares of XL Group Ltd. (XL)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,512,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 659,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.85% of XL Group worth $548,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XL Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,841,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,131,856,000 after purchasing an additional 288,860 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XL Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,197,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,666,000 after purchasing an additional 85,913 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of XL Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,449,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,887,000 after purchasing an additional 85,422 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of XL Group by 9,672.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of XL Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,013,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,109,000 after purchasing an additional 53,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL) traded up 2.31% on Thursday, reaching $40.26. 758,506 shares of the company traded hands. XL Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.22 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. XL Group had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that XL Group Ltd. will post $1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. XL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price objective on XL Group from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded XL Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of XL Group in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. XL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

In other news, Director Joseph Mauriello sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $135,565.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XL Group Profile

XL Group plc is an insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company’s Insurance segment is organized into four product divisions: Global Casualty (Casualty); Global Energy Property, & Construction (EPC); Global Professional (Professional), and Global Specialty (Specialty).

