State Street Corp Has $575.59 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,683,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.52% of Hologic worth $575,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Hologic by 31.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Notis McConarty Edward purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) traded down 0.35% during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.53. 90,070 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.91. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.70 million. Hologic had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post $2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence M. Levy sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $266,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elaine Ullian sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $276,908.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,007 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

