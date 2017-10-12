Starbucks Corporation’s (SBUX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a $67.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush cut Starbucks Corporation from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Starbucks Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.24.

Get Starbucks Corporation alerts:

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ SBUX) opened at 55.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.75. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Starbucks Corporation had a return on equity of 52.82% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/starbucks-corporations-sbux-buy-rating-reiterated-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 22,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $1,226,614.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,354.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 18,000 shares of Starbucks Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $995,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Corporation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in Starbucks Corporation by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Corporation by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.