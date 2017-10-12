Starbucks Corporation’s (SBUX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a $67.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush cut Starbucks Corporation from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Starbucks Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.24.
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ SBUX) opened at 55.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.75. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.78.
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Starbucks Corporation had a return on equity of 52.82% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 22,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $1,226,614.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,354.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 18,000 shares of Starbucks Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $995,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Corporation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in Starbucks Corporation by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Corporation by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Corporation Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.
