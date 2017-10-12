Staples, Inc. (SPLS) Bonds Trading 1.6% Lower

An issue of Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS) bonds fell 1.6% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday. The debt issue has a 8.5% coupon and will mature on September 15, 2025. The debt is now trading at $92.38 and was trading at $95.75 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Staples from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Staples from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Staples in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $8.00 price target on Staples and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Staples in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ SPLS) traded up 0.10% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,785,997 shares. The company’s market cap is $6.73 billion. Staples, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58.

Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Staples had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Staples, Inc. will post $0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLS. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Staples by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Staples during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Staples by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Staples during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Airain ltd purchased a new position in Staples during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Staples

Staples, Inc (Staples) is a provider of products and services that serve the needs of business customers and consumers. The Company offers a range of print and marketing and technology services. The Company’s segments include North American Delivery, North American Retail and Other. The North American Delivery segment consists of the United States and Canadian businesses, including Staples Business Advantage, staples.com, staples.ca, and quill.com, that sell and deliver products and services primarily to businesses.

