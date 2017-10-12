SRC Energy Inc (SRCI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SRCI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,464,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,846 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.18% of SRC Energy worth $164,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,503 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

SRC Energy Inc (SRCI) opened at 9.29 on Thursday. SRC Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59.

SRC Energy (NASDAQ:SRCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. SRC Energy had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 37.23%. Equities analysts predict that SRC Energy Inc will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on SRC Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SRC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.51.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, formerly Synergy Resources Corporation, is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in and around the Denver-Julesburg Basin (D-J Basin) of Colorado. The D-J Basin generally extends from the Denver metropolitan area throughout northeast Colorado into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas.

