Square, Inc. (SQ) Shares Sold by EastBay Asset Management LLC

EastBay Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,641,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 790,917 shares during the quarter. Square makes up about 3.6% of EastBay Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. EastBay Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Square worth $38,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Square by 285.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 395,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 293,137 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Square by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 203,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 10.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Square by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) traded up 2.81% on Thursday, reaching $32.90. 6,799,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $33.16. The stock’s market cap is $12.62 billion.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Square had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post $0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 507,385 shares in the company, valued at $13,811,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Friar sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $545,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,103 shares in the company, valued at $10,400,986.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 972,800 shares of company stock worth $25,520,512 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Vetr upgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.28 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup Inc. upped their target price on shares of Square from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

