Sprint Corporation (S) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on S. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprint Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $7.20 price objective on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Sprint Corporation (NYSE S) opened at 7.19 on Tuesday. Sprint Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The company’s market capitalization is $28.74 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22.

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Sprint Corporation had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. Sprint Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprint Corporation will post ($0.83) EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprint Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Sprint Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprint Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprint Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,809 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sprint Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprint Corporation

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

