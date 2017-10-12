Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPLK. Wedbush lowered Splunk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim raised Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Splunk (SPLK) traded down 0.05% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.45. 784,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57. Splunk has a 12 month low of $50.64 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The firm’s market cap is $8.88 billion.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 75.81% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $279.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post $0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 128,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $8,734,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 699,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,456,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $694,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 588,881 shares of company stock worth $37,776,052. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,347,936 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $645,584,000 after buying an additional 546,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,075,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,503,000 after buying an additional 143,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,942,003 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,259,000 after buying an additional 1,128,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,076,286 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $191,622,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,558 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $159,709,000 after buying an additional 52,796 shares in the last quarter.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc (Splunk) is engaged in the development and marketing of software solutions. The Company’s offerings enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor and analyze data. Its offerings address diverse data sets that are referred to as big data and are specifically used for machine data.

