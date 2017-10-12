Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR) Earning Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.8046527106675 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (NYSE SPR) opened at 78.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.41. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.37. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings will post $5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Spirit Aerosystems Holdings from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Spirit Aerosystems Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Spirit Aerosystems Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Spirit Aerosystems Holdings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

In other news, SVP John A. Pilla sold 10,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $752,564.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,046.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Chadwell sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $504,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,603.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Spirit Aerosystems Holdings

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc is a non-original equipment manufacturer (OEM), aircraft parts designer and manufacturer of commercial aero-structures. The Company is also a supplier of aero-structures. The Company operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems and Wing Systems.

