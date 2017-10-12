Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Expected to Earn Q3 2017 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings in a report released on Monday. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings’ Q4 2017 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Aerosystems Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Spirit Aerosystems Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on Spirit Aerosystems Holdings from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/spirit-aerosystems-holdings-inc-spr-expected-to-earn-q3-2017-earnings-of-1-27-per-share.html.

Shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (NYSE SPR) opened at 78.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.41. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $79.84.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 4.97%. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings by 6.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings by 23.2% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles L. Chadwell sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $504,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,603.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John A. Pilla sold 10,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $752,564.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,046.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc is a non-original equipment manufacturer (OEM), aircraft parts designer and manufacturer of commercial aero-structures. The Company is also a supplier of aero-structures. The Company operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems and Wing Systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.