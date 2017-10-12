Spin Master Corp (TOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.25.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOY. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master Corp from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master Corp from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master Corp from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Spin Master Corp from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master Corp from C$45.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
In other news, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 11,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.36, for a total value of C$526,649.60. Also, insider Mark Segal sold 101,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.05, for a total transaction of C$4,577,800.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 519,340 shares of company stock valued at $23,806,842.
Shares of Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) traded down 0.97% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.10. 72,496 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.12. Spin Master Corp has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average of $46.00.
Spin Master Corp Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a childrens entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.
