Spin Master Corp (TOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOY. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master Corp from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master Corp from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master Corp from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Spin Master Corp from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master Corp from C$45.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Spin Master Corp alerts:

In other news, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 11,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.36, for a total value of C$526,649.60. Also, insider Mark Segal sold 101,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.05, for a total transaction of C$4,577,800.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 519,340 shares of company stock valued at $23,806,842.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/spin-master-corp-toy-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

Shares of Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) traded down 0.97% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.10. 72,496 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.12. Spin Master Corp has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average of $46.00.

Spin Master Corp Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a childrens entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.