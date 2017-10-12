SPDR S&P Retail (XRT) Shares Sold by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail (NYSE:XRT) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,555 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000.

SPDR S&P Retail (NYSE XRT) opened at 40.41 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Retail has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.1822 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

SPDR S&P Retail Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

