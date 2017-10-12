SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSE:FEZ) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 96.7% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 52,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 234,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 454,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ) opened at 41.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $41.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.1397 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

