Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen and Company

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Cowen and Company in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “The FDA’s briefing documents appear mostly benign with most discussion centered.””

ONCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spark Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ ONCE) opened at 86.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day moving average is $85.91. The firm’s market cap is $2.69 billion. Spark Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $91.00.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.14). Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 962.72% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics will post ($7.67) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hospital Of Philade Children’s sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $84,630,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,928,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,486,473.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anand Mehra sold 211,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $14,861,838.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,333,195 shares of company stock worth $109,070,506. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 530.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc is a gene therapy company. The Company focuses on treating orphan diseases. It has a pipeline of product candidates targeting multiple rare blinding conditions, hematologic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Its pipeline includes a product candidate targeting choroideremia (CHM), which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial and a product candidate for hemophilia A, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial.

