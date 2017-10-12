Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $94.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ONCE. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays PLC began coverage on Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spark Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) opened at 86.20 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $2.69 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.91. Spark Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.14). Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 962.72% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. Spark Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics will post ($7.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katherine A. High sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total value of $725,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,956,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine A. High sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $430,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,524,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,333,195 shares of company stock worth $109,070,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 23.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 530.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $227,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc is a gene therapy company. The Company focuses on treating orphan diseases. It has a pipeline of product candidates targeting multiple rare blinding conditions, hematologic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Its pipeline includes a product candidate targeting choroideremia (CHM), which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial and a product candidate for hemophilia A, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial.

