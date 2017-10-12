Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) – Analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst Z. Parham now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

SWN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank set a $9.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) opened at 5.86 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. The firm’s market cap is $2.92 billion.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $811.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 50,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company is an energy company engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. The Company operates through two segments: Exploration and Production (E&P) and Midstream Services. Its operations in northeast Pennsylvania are primarily focused on the unconventional natural gas reservoir known as the Marcellus Shale.

