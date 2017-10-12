Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Southside Bancshares earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.0080673200106 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBSI shares. BidaskClub raised Southside Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ SBSI) opened at 36.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $44.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Tim Carter sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $237,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at $549,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc (Southside) is a bank holding company for Southside Bank (the Bank). The Company is a community-focused financial institution that offers a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations in the communities. These services include consumer and commercial loans, deposit accounts, trust services, safe deposit services and brokerage services.

