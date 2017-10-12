Sopheon Plc (SPE) Insider Stuart A. Silcock Buys 1,250 Shares of Stock

Sopheon Plc (LON:SPE) insider Stuart A. Silcock bought 1,250 shares of Sopheon Plc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £4,962.50 ($6,524.45).

Shares of Sopheon Plc (LON:SPE) opened at 395.00 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is GBX 29.17 million. Sopheon Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 235.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 513.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 377.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 383.35.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.15) target price on shares of Sopheon Plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

About Sopheon Plc

Sopheon plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of software and services in the product lifecycle management (PLM) market. The Company operates in two segments: North America and Europe. Its Accolade solution provides integrated support for innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process, project, portfolio, resource and in-market management.

