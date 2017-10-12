Sony Corp Ord (SNE) Position Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Sony Corp Ord (NYSE:SNE) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,341,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605,876 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.19% of Sony Corp Ord worth $89,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sony Corp Ord by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Sony Corp Ord by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sony Corp Ord by 5.6% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Sony Corp Ord by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Sony Corp Ord by 1.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sony Corp Ord (NYSE SNE) opened at 36.62 on Thursday. Sony Corp Ord has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Sony Corp Ord (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1,858.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,735.86 billion. Sony Corp Ord had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Sony Corp Ord’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Corp Ord will post $2.21 EPS for the current year.

SNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sony Corp Ord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Corp Ord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.74 target price on shares of Sony Corp Ord in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup Inc. downgraded Sony Corp Ord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.60 to $39.93 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sony Corp Ord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sony Corp Ord has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.42.

Sony Corp Ord Company Profile

Sony Corporation (Sony) is engaged in the development, design, manufacture and sale of various kinds of electronic equipment, instruments and devices for consumer, professional and industrial markets, as well as game consoles and software. The Company’s segments include Mobile Communications, Game & Network Services, Imaging Products & Solutions, Home Entertainment & Sound, Devices, Pictures, Music, Financial Services and All Other.

