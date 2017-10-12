Sonic Corp. (SONC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Sonic Corp. operates and franchises one of the largest chain of drive-in restaurants in the United States. Sonic restaurants offer made-to-order hamburgers and other sandwiches and feature Sonic signature items, such as footlong coney cheese dogs, hand-battered onion rings, tater tots, specialty soft drinks, including cherry limeades and slushes, and frozen desserts. At a typical Sonic restaurant, a customer drives into one of 24 to 36 covered drive-in spaces, orders through an intercom, and has the food delivered by a carhop within an average of four minutes. “

Get Sonic Corp. alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on SONC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sonic Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sonic Corp. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sonic Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sonic Corp. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Corp. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Corp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.61.

Shares of Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ SONC) opened at 24.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. Sonic Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Sonic Corp. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $160.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/sonic-corp-sonc-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other Sonic Corp. news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 2,000 shares of Sonic Corp. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $49,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,730. 6.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Corp. by 121,423.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,015,000 after buying an additional 5,319,566 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sonic Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,891,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Sonic Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,984,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sonic Corp. by 310.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,965,000 after buying an additional 655,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Corp. by 3,507.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 420,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 408,480 shares during the last quarter.

Sonic Corp. Company Profile

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises the chain of drive-thru restaurants (Sonic Drive-Ins) in the United States. As of August 31, 2016, 3,557 Sonic Drive-Ins were in operation from coast to coast in 45 states, consisting of 345 Company drive-thrus and 3,212 franchise drive-thrus. As of August 31, 2016, its restaurant design and construction consisted of a kitchen housed in a one-story building, which was approximately 1,500 square feet, flanked by canopy-covered rows of 16 to 24 parking spaces, with each space having its own payment terminal, intercom speaker system and menu board.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.