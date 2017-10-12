Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TIM Participacoes (TSU) Share Price

Media stories about TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TIM Participacoes earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.5673236033633 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

TSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TIM Participacoes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) opened at 18.73 on Thursday. TIM Participacoes has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participacoes SA (TIM) is a provider of mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The Company, through its subsidiaries in various telecommunications markets, operates mobile, fixed and long distance telephony, data transmission and ultra-broadband services. Its direct subsidiaries include TIM Celular SA, which provides landline telephone services (commuted fixed telephonic service (STFC))-domestic long distance and international long distance voice services, personal mobile service (SMP) and multimedia communication service (multimedia service of communication (SCM)) in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District, and Intelig Telecomunicacoes Ltda., which provides STFC-local voices services and SCM services in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District.

