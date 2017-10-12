Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact KMG Chemicals (KMG) Stock Price

News stories about KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KMG Chemicals earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 47.2561082943786 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of KMG Chemicals (KMG) traded up 0.72% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.74. 16,474 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $650.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. KMG Chemicals has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $61.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. KMG Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KMG Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

In related news, major shareholder David L. Hatcher sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $486,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David L. Hatcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,610,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,964,376.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,244,280. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMG Chemicals Company Profile

KMG Chemicals, Inc manufactures, formulates and globally distributes specialty chemicals. The Company operates businesses selling electronic chemicals, industrial wood treating chemicals, and industrial valve lubricants and sealants. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic chemicals and Other chemicals.

