Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Freshpet (FRPT) Share Price

News articles about Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Freshpet earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6523397794569 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Freshpet (FRPT) traded up 3.76% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 403,599 shares. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. The company’s market capitalization is $526.29 million.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will post ($0.09) EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

In other Freshpet news, insider Scott James Morris sold 2,101 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $33,195.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $94,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,009.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,954 shares of company stock worth $653,704 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc is a manufacturer of fresh, refrigerated pet food distributed across North America. The Company operates in the segment of manufacturing, marketing and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The Company’s products consist of dog food, cat food, and dog and cat treats.

