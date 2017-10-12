Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Stock Price

Headlines about Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.8314687255225 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANH shares. ValuEngine raised Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation alerts:

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) traded down 0.17% on Thursday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 149,016 shares. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation had a net margin of 44.13% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Stock Price” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-anworth-mortgage-asset-corporation-anh-stock-price.html.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s investment objective is to provide risk-adjusted total returns to its stockholders over the long-term primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. Its strategy is to invest in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) (both Agency MBS and Non-Agency MBS), residential mortgage loans and residential rental properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.