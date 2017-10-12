News stories about Wausau Paper Corp. (NYSE:WPP) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wausau Paper Corp. earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the consumer goods maker an impact score of 45.5825149716441 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-wausau-paper-corp-wpp-share-price.html.

Wausau Paper Corp. Company Profile

Wausau Paper Corp. (Wausau Paper) manufactures, converts and sells a line of towel and tissue products. The Company’s products are marketed along with soap and dispensing systems for the commercial and industrial away-from-home market. Under the Wausau Paper trademark, towel and tissue products, made primarily from recycled material, are marketed under a number of brands including Alliance, Artisan, DublSoft, DublNature, EcoSoft, OptiCore and Revolution.

Receive News & Ratings for Wausau Paper Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wausau Paper Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.