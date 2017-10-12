Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Stock Price

Media headlines about Hoegh LNG Partners (NASDAQ:HMLP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hoegh LNG Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 45.5101254605162 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners (NASDAQ:HMLP) traded up 1.58% on Thursday, reaching $19.30. 49,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $635.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. Hoegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $20.65.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NASDAQ:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.94 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 34.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hoegh LNG Partners will post $1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays PLC raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Hoegh LNG Partners LP owns, operates and acquires floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The Company’s segments include Majority held FSRUs, Joint venture FSRUs and other. The Majority held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk (PGN) FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant.

