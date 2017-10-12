Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) Stock Price

News articles about Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 45.4599756836251 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC) opened at 43.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 24.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Enterprise Financial Services Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other Enterprise Financial Services Corporation news, insider Douglas Bauche sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $45,732.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,462.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Holmes bought 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,019.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,217.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp is a financial holding company for a full service banking subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers primarily located in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Phoenix metropolitan markets.

