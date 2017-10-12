Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Share Price

Media stories about ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ZIOPHARM Oncology earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.7171299414344 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc alerts:

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ ZIOP) opened at 5.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The firm’s market cap is $804.42 million.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. ZIOPHARM Oncology’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post ($0.56) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-ziopharm-oncology-ziop-share-price.html.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is seeking to develop, acquire and commercialize, on its own or with partners, a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs. The Company is focused on developing products in immuno-oncology that employ gene expression, control and cell technologies to deliver cell- and viral-based therapies for the treatment of cancer and graft-versus-host-disease.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.