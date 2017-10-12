Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect UMH Properties (UMH) Share Price

News articles about UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. UMH Properties earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3177189947113 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) traded up 0.25% during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 52,803 shares. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. The stock’s market cap is $540.63 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -799.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMH shares. BidaskClub cut UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

In other UMH Properties news, Director James E. Mitchell bought 3,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 3,764 shares of company stock valued at $86,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc (UMH) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities, including leasing manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. The Company also leases homes to residents, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary, UMH Sales and Finance, Inc (S&F), conducts manufactured home sales in its communities.

