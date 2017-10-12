Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Flotek Industries (FTK) Share Price

News coverage about Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Flotek Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 48.1098891944482 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

FTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flotek Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of Flotek Industries (FTK) traded down 3.63% during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.78. 833,994 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $274.05 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $14.68.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven company. The Company develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries, and compounds to companies that make cleaning products, cosmetics, food and beverages, and other products that are sold in consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Energy Chemistry Technologies (ECT), and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies (CICT).

