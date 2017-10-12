Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Trimble Navigation (TRMB) Stock Price

Headlines about Trimble Navigation (NASDAQ:TRMB) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Trimble Navigation earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.5194003741151 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Trimble Navigation (NASDAQ:TRMB) opened at 40.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45. Trimble Navigation has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 2.30.

Trimble Navigation (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.05 million. Trimble Navigation had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Trimble Navigation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Navigation will post $1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co increased their target price on shares of Trimble Navigation from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Trimble Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Trimble Navigation in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trimble Navigation from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

In other Trimble Navigation news, VP Chris Gibson sold 76,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $2,916,704.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,690.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Kirkland sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $268,716.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,111.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,688 shares of company stock worth $9,616,521. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc, formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, is engaged in providing technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to transform their work processes. The Company’s solutions are used across a range of industries, including agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, government, natural resources, transportation and utilities.

