Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect T-Mobile US (TMUS) Stock Price

News stories about T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. T-Mobile US earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 45.1257412884295 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.02.

Shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ TMUS) traded down 0.08% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.18. 4,411,812 shares of the company were exchanged. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average is $63.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.66%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post $2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

