Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A (KCG) Share Price

News coverage about KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A (NYSE:KCG) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.4606025782062 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several analysts have issued reports on KCG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A (KCG) traded up 0.15% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.00. 371,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25.

About KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A

KCG Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an independent securities company offering investors a range of services designed to address trading needs across asset classes, product types and time zones. The Company combines technology with client service across market making, agency execution and venues.

