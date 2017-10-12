Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Share Price

News articles about Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Westwood Holdings Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 45.999981995391 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) traded down 0.392% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.405. 19,683 shares of the company traded hands. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.084 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is 77.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Susan M. Byrne sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $142,685.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,552 shares in the company, valued at $16,714,919.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Susan M. Byrne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $960,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,000,607.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,432,450 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc (Westwood) is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Advisory and Trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. Its subsidiaries include Westwood Management Corp. and Westwood Advisors, LLC (together, Westwood Management), Westwood International Advisors Inc (Westwood International) and Westwood Trust.

